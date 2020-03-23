Franklin County reports first coronavirus case

WESTMINSTER, MARYLAND – MARCH 16: Dawn Canova, clinical manager for outpatient wound care at Carroll Hospital, handles a sample from a person tested for the coronavirus at a drive-thru station in the hospital’s parking garage March 16, 2020 in Westminster, Maryland. Not open to the general public for testing, the station was set up to take samples from people who had spoken with their doctors and received explicit direction to get a test for the novel coronavirus called COVID-19. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo – A female in her 50s is the first confirmed case in Franklin County. The Franklin County Health Department says the patient is at home in isolation and has been there since she was symptomatic.

Health officials are investigating the case and talking with people she may have come into contact with before being diagnosed.

The health department expects more cases to be confirmed locally. Officials are reminding the public to do its part in limiting the spread of illness by following social distancing rules.