Free community-based testing underway in Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Governor Mike Parson said Wednesday that recent data from across the state regarding hospitalizations and hospital equipment availability are encouraging.

“Things are looking better every day,” he said.

The governor cautioned the virus is not going away and social distancing needs to continue.

“We just can’t get too relaxed,” he said.

One of the biggest areas of concern for his administration continues to be the number of cases at nursing homes.

“We’re trying to do everything we can,” Parson said.

Part of the strategy to stop the spread of COVID-19 in nursing homes involves testing. The state wants to perform testing in any nursing home where one patient or one staff member tests positive.

Parson calls testing the key to future decisions about moving the state forward. Free community testing is taking place in parts of this state.

One of the testing sites the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services and the Missouri National Guard helped establish is a drive-thru testing site at the St. Charles County Public Health Department.

Any Missouri resident can be tested. Patients will be notified of the result within seven days. Those who receive a positive test should stay home, stay away from others, and contact their health care provider for further guidance.

The community-based testing will be operated by the Department of Health and Senior Services and Missouri National Guard in coordination with the hosting local public health agencies. DHSS asks for those wanting to be tested to complete Online pre-registration . Those without access to online pre-registration can call the Missouri COVID-19 hotline for registration assistance at 877-435-8411.

Here is a list of current and upcoming testing sites in Missouri. The state’s goal is to test 10,000 individuals over a 10-day period.

Boone County

June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hickman High School, Columbia

Cape Girardeau County

June 5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Arena Park, Cape Girardeau

Greene County

June 4-5, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Ozark Empire Fairgrounds, Springfield

Jackson County

May 26-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Silverstein Eye Center Arena, Independence

Jefferson County

June 1-2, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Faith Community Church, House Springs

June 3, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., Hillsboro Civic Center, Hillsboro

St. Charles County

May 26-28, 7 a.m.-7 p.m., St. Charles County Public Health Department, St. Charles

May 29-30, 7 a.m.-7 p.m.. The Youth Activity Park, Dardenne Prairie