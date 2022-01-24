Free COVID testing kits at 2 St. Louis County Library branches

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – Covid cases are on the decline according to the latest numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, and starting Monday, there are more places to pick up free COVID testing kits in St. Louis County.

Doug Moore, the chief spokesperson for St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said starting Monday free COVID testing kits will be available at two St. Louis County Library branches. Those are the Rock Road branch and the Weber Road branch. There is a limit of two test kits per person, and they are available for curbside pick up. The kits have to be returned to one of the four St. Louis County Health Department testing sites after the test is performed. Reserve your kits by calling 314-994-3300.

FOX 2 plans live coverage of Page’s 8:30 a.m. news conference on-air and online.

The task force released its latest data on Sunday. New COVID hospital admissions are at 147. That’s a decrease of 50 from Saturday. Confirmed COVID-positive hospitalizations stand at 1,277. That is also a drop of 50 patients. 38 percent of those hospitalized COVID patients are fully vaccinated. There are 202 COVID-positive patients in ICUs. That’s decreased by 9 since Saturday. There are 121 COVID-positive patients on ventilators. That is the same as it was on Saturday. 39 patients 18 years old or younger are hospitalized with COVID. That’s a decrease of 14 from Saturday. 11 of those pediatric patients are in ICUs. That is a decrease of 2 since Saturday. 174 more COVID patients were discharged from area hospitals. 17 more COVID deaths were reported Sunday in task force hospitals.