Future of Missouri legislative session in doubt over coronavirus concerns

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. - The Missouri Senate will not return to session until at least March 30.

Senate Floor Leader Caleb Rowden (R-Columbia) said the decision was made after fellow republicans discussed whether meeting next week was necessary.

“The decision was made from a cautious, not a panic perspective,” said Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz (R-Sullivan).

Rowden said the Missouri Capitol is a unique place because people come to visit from all over the state and beyond.

“People who fly in to testify on bills, they are flying in from other states and we have no understanding of where they have come from or the variables around their situation,” he said.

The House will continue to work on approving a budget which is constitutionally required. House Speaker Elijah Haahr (R-Springfield) told reporters the full house will not be back in session until a vote is ready to be taken on the budget. He expects that to happen by the end of next week.

Democrats in the House criticized Gov. Parson for not declaring a state of emergency. House Minority Floor Leader Crystal Quade (D-Springfield) said an emergency declaration would allow the state to use its budget reserves to pay for a long list of actions democrats want.

The list includes providing state funding to reimburse medical providers for treatment to non-insured patients during the next month, more funding for county health departments, funding for non-profits to help provide food for children in the event their school temporary closes and additional funding for mobile testing units.

“If we are going to be here and we are going to continue to legislate, we need to be focusing on the emergency that is at hand,” Quade said.

Democrats in the House also want the state to mandate paid sick leave for companies with 50 or more employees, with a six-month sunset provision. Quade also called for non-violent offenders to be released from state prisons in an effort to keep the virus from spreading in prisons. She also called for economic protections for state employees if their hours were reduced due to building closures.

Democrats also called for an emergency order suspending home evictions or utility shut-offs. They're also seeking emergency rules authorizing the Missouri Department of Commerce and Insurance to require insurance providers to cover COVID-19 testing and authorizing the DHSS to establish temporary hospitals and quarantine facilities.