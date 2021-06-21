Get 2 free Cardinals tickets when you ‘Vaccinate At The Plate’ starting today

ST. LOUIS – The Cardinals are doing their part this week to try and get more people vaccinated through their “Vaccinate At The Plate” initiative starting Monday.

Cardinals fans who get their vaccination at Busch Stadium will get two free tickets to a home ballgame.

Fans can receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer vaccine on Monday or Tuesday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

There is free parking in the Starr Lot across from Gate 2.

The Cardinals and the City of St. Louis are working together to encourage people to get protected from the virus as a part of the league-wide vaccinate at the plate initiative.

“Partnering with the St. Louis Cardinals has helped the City of St. Louis Department of Health increase awareness on the importance of getting vaccinated to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” the city’s health director Dr. Frederick Echols said.

This comes just as baseball gets back into full swing with the Cardinals opening games to full capacity on Monday, June 14.

Click here to register ahead of time. Anyone under 18 must have a guardian present.