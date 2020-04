Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHICAGO – Last month, General Motors announced it would start making ventilators instead of automobiles. And Friday, the first batch was delivered.

Those ventilators went to Chicago-area hospitals.

The company is making ventilators at its Kokomo, Indiana plant and hopes to ship 600 devices by the end of the month.

The federal government gave General Motors a contract to produce 30,000 ventilators for the national stockpile.

GM hopes to have that entire order completed by the end of August.