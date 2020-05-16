Goodwill stores ready for Monday’s reopening with safety rules for customers

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – All Goodwill stores are reopening Monday in St. Louis city and county and all customers must wear a mask before entering.

The hours have been changed from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. to allow for more time to clean in the morning and after close.

Once a store opens, employees will be cleaning every hour on the hour. Along with that, only a limited number of people will be allowed in.

Once inside, customers will be advised to follow arrows on the floor to create one-way aisles.

There are no try-ons at the stores but the return policy has been extended to 14 days for clothes.

Donations will be opening as well but Goodwill employees cannot assist you when donating. You must place items in one of their 40” by 40” cardboard cubes. If the items cannot fit, you’ll be asked to bring them back once all restrictions have been lifted.

And all donated items will be kept in quarantine for 72 hours before being put on any retail floor.

“Yep, everyone was really, really excited to get back. Just get the little taste of Goodwill that they missed before we closed,” said Tori Basils, retail manger with Goodwill. “But yeah, we’ve been plenty steady on the sales floor and on the doc. On day one, maybe Monday at 10 a.m. That’s when you see those really long waits. So, you might want to just give it a couple of days ‘til things slow down. But we’ve managed to make it work and we’re definitely ready and need your patience.”