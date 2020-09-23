Gov. Mike Parson tests positive for COVID-19; health officials speaking soon

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson has tested positive for COVID-19, state officials said Wednesday.
This is a breaking news story. More information will be added shortly.
