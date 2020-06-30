Gov. Parson passes budget with cuts due to pandemic

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed the budget for Fiscal Year 2021 but with nearly $11 million of restrictions due to the impact of the coronavirus.

Back in May, during what was a very different legislative session, lawmakers passed a $35.3 billion.

“When COVID-19 hit Missouri in March, everything changed; including our state budget,” Parson said.

After months of uncertainty and economic impacts across Missouri, the state has a budget for next fiscal year but not without restrictions.

“We expect to hit almost $1 billion below what we forecasted in January,” Parson said.

The $35.5 billion budget includes $10 billion in general revenue.

“As we addressed our budget projections, we left no agency division or program out of review,” Parson said.

The governor did not specify which programs or agencies would be restricted, but K-12 education and higher education will receive the same funding as they did last year.

“The working group is going to focus on ways to find support for those programs and those agencies facing cuts and ways to assist the tourism industry, as well as a way to provide utilities to those who are facing shut offs,” said Missouri Treasurer Scott Fitzpatrick.

The state treasurer said the state received $2.4 billion in federal COVID-19 relief funds.

“What might not feel like it right now, Missouri is actually in a much stronger position than many other states across the country,” Fitzpatrick said.

Parson said the state is still in a better standing then what he expected.

“In the middle of May and the first part of June, we thought this would be worse than what it is,” he said.

As Missouri hits the mark of more than 1,000 deaths related to COVID-19, the governor said he has no plan to implement a face mask ordinance across the state.