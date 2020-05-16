Gym owners send letter to Sam Page saying it’s safe for them to reopen

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The owners of 30 small gyms in St. Louis County sent a message to the county executive. They insist their facilities are safe and it’s time to reopen them.

Ted Theodoropoulos, who owns three local Burn Boot Camp gyms, said his and other boutique gyms are safer than the big box establishments.

“It would be absolutely one of the safest places you can walk into during this pandemic,” he said.

His O’Fallon, Missouri location was allowed to reopen but his gyms in St. Louis County remain closed.

“If I didn’t feel we couldn’t safely do this, we wouldn’t open,” he said.

Theodoropoulos showed Fox 2 a letter he and the owners of 30 other small gyms sent to St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page. The letter lists 22 steps they are following to keep customers safe. They do a lot of cleaning at his business.

The COVID-19 closure has been rough on small businesses.

“We obviously keep a cushion for rainy days we weren’t expect a rainy two and a half months,” Theodoropoulos said.

The gym owners are circulating a petition asking to get back in business soon. They’ve collected 5,000 signatures.

A spokesman for the county executive said Friday the local health department is working on gym guidelines and he said they will talk with the gym owners who sent the letter next week.