Health policy experts identify underserved communities that need extra care

ST. LOUIS – Health policy experts have identified the St. Louis area's most vulnerable communities as being predominately African American, Hispanic, and those living in poverty. Many of them can't work from home and are more susceptible to COVID-19.

Dr. Karen Joynt Maddox, the co-director of the Center for Health Economics and Policy at Washington University, says there are three key areas where the St Louis area needs to improve – housing, food, and testing.

Maddox says finding way to help on the ground with child care. This population also needs housing if they need to be away from a member who has a COVID-19 diagnosis.

Many people in this vulnerable population live in multigenerational households and may be around older people or those with compromised health.

The doctor suggests using hotels designed as safe areas as a place to stay for 7 to 14 days. More testing sites are also needed.

Dr. Maddox says a lot of people are afraid to go to the hospital to get tested or if they're having other medical problems because they might catch coronavirus. The COVID-19 task force is also coordinating food for this community through nonprofits.