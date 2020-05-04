High Ridge salon reopens as Missouri enters Phase I of recovery plan

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. – Some businesses began opening in rural parts of Missouri as part of the first phase of Governor Mike Parson’s Show Me Recovery Plan.

The buzz of clippers and customers could be found in Jefferson County as Total Hair Care reopened Monday for the first time in six weeks.

“We are limiting the amount of people,” said Angie Smith, owner Total Hair Care. “We do 15 minutes between each client to clean. So, we’re cleaning and sanitizing all our stations and everything. And we are just happy to be back.”

Smith’s salon has been a part of the community for 28 years but was closed when the COVID-19 pandemic hit in mid-March.

“I’m not one to live in fear,” said Raeann Gillie, stylist. “I must be able to provide for my kids and pay my bills at my house. So, living in fear is not an option to me.”

Gillie, a former nurse, rallied customer support on social media with Total Hair Care selling gift certificates and hair care products while customers were sequestered inside.

“I know a lot of my guy friends have gotten cuts from their wives and girlfriends and they’re coming in this week for me to fix,” Gillie said. “It’s going to be very comical and humbling when they come in because they miss us as much as we miss them. And the things they’ve done they’re ashamed of. So, they’re ready to come back to us.”

Total Hair Care is accepting walk-ins but they prefer customers make an appointment.

“As far as COVID, I’m not super concerned,” Smith said. “I want people that have health issues and the elderly to be very cautious. I’m glad they opened it up because I feel like it should be a choice. if I want to work and my client wants to come and take that risk it should be my choice, our choice.”