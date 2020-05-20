High school students could soon begin playing sports

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – Doctors are optimistic high school sports will return soon.

They’ve issued a list of Covid-19 guidelines to make it a reality on return.

Dr. Brain Mahaffey is the Director of Mercy Sports Medicine and a physician for the St. Louis Cardinals.

“We certainly hope we do we’re optimistic. We know we have to do the right things now for that build upon that and to get to that goa,” said Dr. Brain Mahaffey.

Dr. Mahaffey has worked with doctors from the big three hospital systems in St. Louis to create a plan to make it safe for student athletes to get back into the game beginning in Mid- June.

“It’s very appropriate for all sports to start in a phased fashion at that time.”

He says as long as things continue to improve regarding COVID- 19 students and coaches can begin phase one.

Phase one calls for safety procedures already in place like washing hands, social distancing. But it also adds to them.

“Our goal is to get back to normal and get back to allowing the kids compete.”

These are some of the recommendations.

Athletes, coaches and refs would undergo health screenings.

The use of locker rooms should be avoided. No handshakes or fist bumps allowed.

The Corey Johnson the Athletic Director at Parkway North High School supports the proposal.

“We’re optimistic and if the medical professionals think we can safely do that we’re all for it,” said Corey Johnson.

Two parkway students who played basketball agree.

“I think they’re pretty reasonable. Madden:You could follow them? Yeah,” said Jaylen Powell.

Basketball Player Mackenzie Rhodes added, “I want things to get back to normal and I really want to get back into the gym I could follow them.