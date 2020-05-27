Highlights from Gov. Parson’s Missouri Town Hall interview

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Fox 2 sat down with Missouri Governor Mike Parson to break down all things coronavirus.

A negative note to start off the interview, as Governor Parson addressed viral videos from Lake of the Ozarks this past Memorial Day weekend that show people bluntly ignoring social distance guidelines.

The governor says the whole state should not be branded for what a few did, yet there’s no way to justify it.

He says it’s everyone’s personal responsibility to do what makes them feel safe and that includes wearing a mask or not if they so choose.

But he admits his administration should have done more to support the heath of African-American community well before they were disproportionately affected by the coronavirus.

With close to 400,000 people now out of work in Missouri, he says all sectors will see an impact including his own administration.

Funding could also be a concern for the state’s education system.

Meanwhile, leaders are trying to minimize the impact of students missing out I’m almost a semester of classroom learning so they put together a new task force.

Many superintendents haven’t made up their minds about starting school in the fall but they’re hoping to have a decision by mid-July.