Hospitalizations up 286% in outstate Missouri since June

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — The number of people hospitalized for the coronavirus has nearly tripled in areas outside of Missouri’s two largest metropolitan areas since the state reopened for business in mid-June.

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ COVID-19 dashboard shows that the state’s northwest, southeast, southwest, and central regions all reached record highs for virus-related hospitalizations on Monday, based on seven-day averages.

Excluding the St. Louis and Kansas City areas, hospitalizations in Missouri have risen 286% in the 3½ months since Republican Gov. Mike Parson allowed the state to reopen on June 16.