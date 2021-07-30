Hospitalized COVID patients in St. Louis area increases by 271 in just one month

ST. LOUIS – The latest numbers from the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force revealed a surge in COVID hospital cases with data that hasn’t been seen since the early part of 2021.

These new numbers really articulate why health care professionals are sounding the alarm with this latest surge in COVID cases, especially with the dangerous and highly infectious Delta variant.

The latest task force figures from Thursday show 78 new COVID-19 patients admitted to area hospitals. That’s the most since January 27, 2021 of this year when 75 people were admitted due to COVID. The task force reported that they had 111 COVID patients in ICUs as of Thursday. That’s the most since January 30, 2021 there were 110. 68 people are now on ventilators at task force hospitals. That’s the most since February 4, 2021 when there were 66 COVID ventilator patients.

The task force said there are now 398 patients in hospitals with confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. That number hasn’t been that high since February 9, 2021. Back on June 29, just one month ago, there were 127 reported COVID hospitalizations.

The task force said the seven-day average of hospital admissions now stands at 60. Just 10 days ago it was 40. The task force wants that number to stay below 40.

A task force spokesperson said this latest increase in cases continues to be from younger people.

FOX 2 was told 90 percent of these new cases are from unvaccinated patients.