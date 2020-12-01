Hospitals in St. Louis region could hit capacity soon

ST. LOUIS – Concern continues to rise just as with the number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force is preparing for a potential surge of cases from Thanksgiving.

We’re told ICUs across task force hospitals are at 88 percent capacity. The commander of the task force Dr. Alex Garza said at the current pace, hospitals and ICUs will be at capacity in about one week.

The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations has set another record. It jumped from 897 on Sunday to 914 Monday.

The number of confirmed COVID positive patients who are hospitalized also hit another record high. It increased from 920 on Sunday to 961 in the latest count Monday. There are also 96 suspected COVID-19 patients hospitalized. That brings the total amount of COVID-19 patients in task force hospitals to 1,057 Tuesday morning, which is the highest number to date.

New hospital admissions dropped from 116 on Sunday to 108 Monday.

The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions remained the same at 116. Confirmed COVID patients in ICUs were unchanged from Sunday to Monday. That number stayed at 202. COVID positive patients on ventilators dropped from 127 to 123.

108 more COVID patients were discharged Monday.