Hospitals see shortage of beds, elective procedures may be canceled

ST. LOUIS – The COVID numbers are rising across the St. Louis area and doctors say they are running out of hospital beds.

Kelly Baumer is a nurse at SSM Health St. Louis University Hospital and she said SLU hospital will have to cancel elective procedures like cancer treatments, but even if the hospital had enough beds, there would still be a big problem that could mean patients won’t get the care they need.

St. Louis University School of Medicine Dr. Sameer Sidiqqui developed a scale to help doctors triage elective procedures to the pandemic. It links to the American College of Surgeons, of which he is a fellow.

“As we all know there’s a shortage of nurses in the country right now and so with nurses getting sick it decreases the supply of nurses that you have to take care of your patients. So, again, we really work with our staff on making sure they’re staying safe, and we’re keeping them safe so they can take care of patients,” Baumer said.

SLU hospital is one of the trauma centers in the St. Louis area. Shooting and car-crash victims are also transferred here. Baumer said the hospital would still like to accept those patients, but she said everyone must help bring the COVID numbers down by wearing masks and avoiding social gatherings.