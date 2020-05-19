House of Pain Gym gets another delay during day 15 of defiance.

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The House of Pain Gym chain is beginning its third week of remaining open despite orders to cease and desist. Its attorney moved the case to the Federal court where the case could pick back up tomorrow.

Other gym owners, like Dean Bryan of the Grind Fitness and Sports Performance, are watching closely

“I’m in full support of any of these small business owners doing what they need to do to survive,” said Dean Bruan, Grind Fitness, and Sports Performance.

However, Bryan says he won’t defy St. Louis County orders, despite the fact he believes he can social distance his clients.

“At our facility, the gym space is about 5,000 square feet, so we have plenty of room we can work with. We also have access to three different turf fields as well and those are about 40 yards by 40 yards. So, there’s plenty of space within our facility that we can spread people out.”

He thinks St. Louis County leaders should consider businesses case by case, but he won’t defy government orders.

“My concern is, from what I was told is you could potentially have some funding stripped away from you if you proceed against the County’s advice in terms of the stay at home order. So, it’s hard for me to make that kind of decision with potentially harming my employees at the same time.”

Bryan says he can survive with the government assistance he’s getting. However, he said he’d prefer to work for the money while helping his clients build physical and mental strength.

“It’s a close-knit group of people that come to us and kind of rely on us to be a support system for them, not just being a strength conditioning coach or personal trainer to them. They’re our friends they’re our family.”

State Representative Dottie Bailey recently worked out at the Chesterfield House of Pain in support of its decision to fight St. Louis County. She asked Missouri’s Governor, this weekend, to even the playing field.

“I’m asking the Governor to come forward and clarify if he has to get specific that’s fine because we need to get everything moving and the regulation, this big umbrella that everybody is in under in St. Louis County is unworkable and people are suffering,” said Dottie Bailey, Missouri State Representative.

Governor Mike Parson said all Missouri businesses can open under guidelines. Representative Bailey is asking him to clarify whether or not St. Louis County can really go against him. 50 Republican State Reps signed in support of her request to ask the Governor to weigh in.

In court Monday, St. Louis County said the dispute with House of Pain Gyms is a public health emergency. Prosecutors not only want them to close, but they also want names of all clients so they can force the gym to test them. Today they accused the gyms’ attorney using delay tactics. Now that the case is headed to Federal court, County prosecutors added that it was a federal judge who recently ruled against a different gym and an antique store that fought to open.