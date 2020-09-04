How safe is it to be on a plane during the pandemic?

ST. LOUIS – How safe is it to be on a plane during the COVID-19 pandemic?

The United States Transportation Command, along with DARPA, Boeing, and several commercial labs, conducted a study on the airflow of virus-sized particles within a commercial airline cabin, specifically a 767 and 777.

US Navy Commander Joseph Pope was one of the researchers of the study.

He said they used a mannequin, both masked and unmasked, and dispersed realistic particle quantities within the cabin of the plane. They had an array of sensors set up which detected the particles. From that the scientists will take the data and draw a map of how the particles dispersed in the cabin.

Researchers performed this test on the ground with the doors open and closed and in flight. They are expecting to get the preliminary results back by the end of this week, and the final results by the end of the month.

Pope believes the results will show that most planes do a good job of keeping the airflow clean.

He said the results will also better inform contract tracing if a COVID positive person is on a flight, and best practices for cabin loading procedures.

FOX 2 will be following up on this story when the results are announced.