How to improve mental health due to pandemic stresses

ST. LOUIS- The ongoing pandemic is having a negative impact on people’s mental health. Experts say some adults are stressing over whether to get a COVID vaccine or booster while others are dealing with burnout, depression, and anxiety issues triggered by the pandemic.

Local psychologist Dr. Tanjanette Sconyers says there are a number of things people can do.

“One of those things is acknowledging that it’s a part of the human experience to experience some level of struggle at some point. So to know that they’re not alone I think is really helpful and important to acknowledge. Another thing people can do is take care of their physical health,” says Dr. Sonyers.

Other options like exercising, eating nutritious meals, and drinking plenty of water are important are also important for improving physical health. She also adds you should see a doctor if you aren’t feeling well.