Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases reported in the St. Louis region but no new deaths

CLAYTON, Mo. – Hundreds of additional COVID-19 cases are being reported in the immediate St. Louis area this morning. Missouri and Illinois are also confirming significant novel coronavirus case increases statewide.

The seven St. Louis area counties that we track are reporting 508 additional coronavirus cases this morning versus Thursday morning. But, for the second morning in a row, these counties are also reporting no additional COVID-19 deaths.

New hospital admissions are down by 15 while the total amount of hospitalized COVID patients both confirmed and suspected dropped by 31. Meanwhile, the number of confirmed COVID positive patients in ICU’s and on ventilators are both down by one.

Missouri reports 795 more cases and there are now at least 1,060 total deaths statewide. Illinois confirms 1,018 additional cases and 20 more deaths.

The totals for Missouri and St. Louis City are the largest single-day reported case increases for those areas during the pandemic. The Jefferson and St. Charles County totals are also the largest single-day reported increases in those counties since the pandemic started.

Tracking regional COVID-19 cases:

St. Louis City has 119 more cases.

St. Louis County confirms 185 more cases.

St. Charles County has 91 additional cases.

Jefferson County has 32 more cases.

Franklin County has 17 more cases.

St. Clair County confirms 42 additional cases

Madison County reports 21 more cases.

There are 65 more people that have recovered over the last day.

St. Louis County Executive Dr. Sam Page will address the rise in COVID-19 cases later this morning here at the county courthouse. You can watch the entire press conference on FOX2Now.com at 8:30am.