Illinois closing Driver Services for 3 weeks as virus surges

HILLSBORO, Mo. - Jefferson County residents are getting a stern warning as the COVID-19 virus spreads. Everyone needs to come together and do the right thing or hospitals will be overwhelmed. Health Director Kelley Vollmar is asking people to protect themselves and others by wearing a mask, washing hands, and staying home when sick.

There is a two week incubation period for the virus. So what we do now will have an impact on the upcoming holidays and everyone's ability to seek medical care.