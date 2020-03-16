Illinois governor: Primary election still on, despite concerns

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) – Gov. J.B. Pritzker says the primary election in Illinois will proceed despite a spreading COVID-19 and new federal suggestions that gatherings of 10 or more people be avoided.

Pritzker pointed to Tuesday’s election as a touchstone of normalcy in a chaotic time. His state public health director reported that the number of cases in Illinois has hit 105 in 15 counties.

“This is the right thing to do. Our democracy needs to go on, we need to elect leaders,” Pritzker said.

Ohio officials took action Monday to try and postpone that state’s primary, one of four scheduled for Tuesday along with Illinois, Florida, and Arizona.