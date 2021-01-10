Illinois health officials report 4,711 new COVID-19 cases, 81 deaths

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Illinois public health officials are reporting 4,711 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19, including 81 additional deaths.

The Department of Public Health on Sunday reports the state has seen 1,028,750 coronavirus cases since the start of the pandemic, including 17,574 deaths.

Officials say in the past 24 hours there have been 77,775 COVID-19 tests conducted in the state.

As of late Saturday, 3,527 people infected with coronavirus were hospitalized, with 740 patients in intensive care units and 391 patients on ventilators.