Illinois opens new mass vaccination and booster clinics

To try and curb the omicron variant-fueled COVID spread, Illinois has announced new mass vaccination and booster clinics.

The Illinois Department of Public Health and Illinois Emergency Management Agency said they’re establishing new one-day mass vaccination mobile booster clinics to help meet the growing demand for boosters.

These clinics add to 6,511 Community Partner Vaccination events hosted to date with another 816 planned through January 31st. One location was at the SIUE Fitness Center in Edwardsville, Illinois. This vaccine clinic is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 35 circle drive. The vaccines being offered are Adult Pfizer, Moderna, Johnson & Johnson.

At these mass vaccination booster clinics, all three vaccines will be available for individuals in need of a booster. As with all state mass vaccination clinics, vaccines are available to any Illinois resident, and no appointment, or health insurance will be required.

Another location will take place at Addison Trail High School from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 213 N. Lombard Road in Addison, IL on Sunday, January 9.

On January 16 at Spring Hill Mall a vaccination clinic will take place from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at 1072 Spring Hill Mall, West Dundee.

The State of Illinois is more than doubling personnel and adding at least 100 people to regional vaccination sites.

As part of this ongoing initiative, the State of Illinois is partnering with 12 local health department of offer mass vaccination booster clinics throughout the state of Illinois.