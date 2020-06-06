Illinois reports 72 new deaths, 975 cases of the coronavirus

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. – Illinois has reported 975 new cases of the coronavirus, bringing the statewide total to 126,890, state health officials said Saturday. The state also reported an additional 72 people have died, bringing the number of fatalities as a result of the virus to 5,864.

Illinois began loosening restrictions aiming to limit the spread of the virus at the end of May. Chicago waited until Wednesday to follow suit.

State and local officials have encouraged people to continue following public health guidance even as tighter restrictions are lifted. That guidance includes frequent hand washing, keeping a physical distance from others, and wearing a face covering.