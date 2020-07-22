Illinois reports July’s highest one-day total of virus cases

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — As parts of the nation struggle with a worse coronavirus outbreak than during its high points last spring, Illinois officials announced on Wednesday an increasing number of new infections as well.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker made a public plea to wear masks when outside the home and continue physical distancing and conscientious hygiene to stem the spread of the highly contagious and potentially deadly coronavirus.

The state reported nearly 1,600 new cases of COVID-19, the illness caused by the coronavirus on Wednesday, the highest one-day total for July.

By JOHN O’CONNOR, Associates Press