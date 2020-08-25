Illinois restaurants must make adjustments after recent COVID restriction

BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Illinois reversed its decision Monday for more restrictions on restaurants in the Metro East region after a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Based on a recent increase in COVID cases, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker said he’ll require all patrons to wear a mask during any interaction with wait staff, food service workers, and other employees at bars and restaurants.

Derek Betz, who co-owners Fletcher’s Kitchen and Tap in Belleville and Swansea, said it’s tough to run a business in these times.

“You have to buy into it. Safety reasons, difficult to go back and forth, but we owe it to the customers around us to do the best we can,” he said.

So, if you’re eating in a restaurant and a server comes up to your table, the new restriction requires you to put your mask on. Once the serve leaves the table, you can remove your mask.

“Unfortunately, the Metro East region continues to struggle with infection rates,” Pritzker said. “A positivity rate above 8 percent. It is 9.4 percent (Tuesday).”

The governor said this new requirement goes into effect Wednesday. The news comes after Pritzker was going to stop all in-dining service. However, local lawmakers pushed back and the state reversed its decision. The Fletcher’s in Swansea has a large outdoor seating area, which would have come in handy; however, the Belleville location does not have such an amenity.

“It means the world to us here in Belleville because our outdoor seating is limited. We’re happy,” Betz said. “What’s going to happen on (September 1)? Who knows? Do our part to get the positive tests down.”