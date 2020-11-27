Illinois surpasses 12,000 COVID-19 deaths

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois has surpassed 12,000 deaths from COVID-19. The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) reported 66 additional deaths Friday. That comes after 131 deaths were reported Thursday. The new total is at 12,029 deaths.

Illinois is also reporting 7,574 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19. That brings the total for the state to 705,063.

The IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says the first sign of a post-Thanksgiving wave of coronavirus infections would arise in cases within the next week or two. That could be followed by a new surge in hospitalizations and deaths.