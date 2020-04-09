In-home health care workers overcoming challenges brought on by pandemic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – There are many health care workers on the frontlines of this pandemic, including in-home caregivers as well.

“One day at a time, one day at a time,” said Carrie Sanders, owner of Strategic Home Health Care.

That’s all Sanders can hope for nowadays.

Social distancing and staying at home may be the call from the governor’s office, but for Sanders and her in-home health care crew, that’s nearly impossible.

“Keeping up with the supplies and assuring each and every client and employee have everything they need to successfully complete their job has been overwhelming,” Sanders said.

With roughly 50 to 60 different clients, many older in age, other bedridden, the team at Strategic Home Health Care are needed more than ever.

But they’re running into a problem. The same supplies that people are standing hours in line for are the same lines they have to wait to get essential supplies for their clients.

“Now with the lines you can only get 10 people in the stores,” Sanders said. “I’m spending half the day in line at the store.”

That’s why Sanders is calling on St. Louisans with family members utilizing in-home health care to not forget about them when essential shopping during this challenging time.

“Pick it up for those loved ones that are not able to drive that are at home and are homebound, that would definitely help,” she said.

