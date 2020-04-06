Interactive chart predicts the peak of coronavirus in each state

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - As the coronavirus death toll continues to rise US health officials and state leaders across are urging a stronger response to the outbreak. Though President Donald Trump has said he does not plan to issue a nationwide stay-at-home order, nearly all states have done so.

The American economy is also losing more jobs in one month than it had since 2009, during the great recession. In March, the economy shed 701,000 jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The unemployment rate is inching up to 4.4 percent. This as Americans likely won't begin to see direct payments from the coronavirus stimulus bill until at least April 13. It could take 20 weeks for all the checks to be mailed.

There is another disease projection that FOX 2's John Brown ran across. This one is from the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington School of Medicine.

This particular set of graphs shows when peak hospitalization is expected to occur along with peak deaths. It is interesting to point that Missouri is way behind all the other states of when the virus will hit here the hardest. It appears this area is a month behind the national curve.

Loading...