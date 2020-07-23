‘It’s very fast-paced and changing’ – Band student talks about sudden shutdown of music

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Marquette High School Marching Band was supposed to be in their first week of band camp until an unexpected shutdown Monday.

“I felt lucky that we could even begin to have a season but it came to a screeching halt,” said student Natalie Kowalski.

Band practice had just started July 13. Practices were called off five days later.

“It’s crazy how rules change week-by-week, day-by-day, and so we kind of just have to take it a day at a time and see what we can do, play the card we’re dealt; but it’s very fast-paced and changing,” Kowalski said.

On Friday, July 17 the St. Louis Sports Medicine Covid-19 Task Force recommended new guidelines on student sport and activities, such as band. The guidelines require no more than 10 people in a space at a time.

Marquette band director Christian Pierce had a safe plan: divide the band into groups of no more than 30, with everyone wearing masks inside and outside. Musicians who played wind instruments stayed outside.

Fox 2 documented the school’s first practice and Pierce said this at the time: “One thing that’s been really great is my activities director has been helping us think of things because he might be in a football or soccer or baseball mindset and I get to talk to him about what that might mean for band and how we can make that work for all.”

They never thought they’d be faced with a shutdown so quickly.

“It definitely disrupts and puts on hold as far as what the future’s going to look like,” Kowalski said.

The band is looking to the first week of August as the earliest they may return to making music.