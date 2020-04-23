Jefferson County executive making plans for reopening with restrictions

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Jefferson County is considering easing restrictions on its stay-at-home order because of the coronavirus outbreak.

Businesses in downtown Hillsboro and throughout Jefferson County will be finding out soon about new guidelines for operations when they reopen on May 4th.



Some restaurants have reported business has been off 70 to 90 percent since the stay-at-home order went into effect March 23rd. Toasted Coffee House in High Ridge is using the down time to do some remodeling by having a new floor installed and preparing for social distancing in the dining area



The county executive and his team are putting together new guidelines for restaurants for phase one of the reopening.

“So we have guidelines. They’re going to be in most cases very practical, manageable things so you don’t have to have an interpretation to figure them out. If we’re more restrictive because our numbers change, when I say number, our number of positives. We look at that to make sure we’re going down the right path,” said Jefferson County Executive Dennis Gannon.

“It’s exciting for us and we’re willing to follow whatever restrictions are put on us and the health and safety of our customers is always our number one priority,” said Sarah Bommarito, Toasted Coffee House owner.

Brian Haskins, Jefferson County Council member who represents the first district, is calling on all elected officials in the county to frequent local restaurants every day during the first week of reopening.

County Executive Gannon says businesses will be operating under a new normal with some restrictions in place when they reopen. He hopes to have those new guidelines finalized soon. The stay-at-home order ends May 3rd.