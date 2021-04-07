Jefferson County has 600 walk-in COVID vaccine appointments Wednesday

FESTUS, Mo.– If you need a COVID vaccine, Jefferson County is offering walk-in COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday.
The health department says it is accepting 600 walk-in appointments at its Festus COVID19 Vaccine Clinic. The vaccines are for those in Phase 1A through Phase 2.
Walk-ins can come between 9am-12pm and 1pm-3:30pm. The event is being held at 1275 N Truman Blvd, Festus.
If you are interested in some of the departments’ other planned events, you can learn more about the vaccination process for Jefferson County here. They also suggest you check the Jefferson County Facebook page for daily updates.