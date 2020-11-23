Live: Sam Page holds COVID briefing Jefferson County; St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force shows more concerning data

ST. LOUIS – The latest data shows the seven-day average positivity rate in Jefferson County is just over 36.5 percent which is the highest in the immediate St. Louis Metro area.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force’s data also shows more record-high levels were hit over the weekend.

New hospital admissions to task force hospitals came in at 101 Sunday. That’s down from a record-setting 152 on Saturday. The seven-day moving average of hospital admissions dropped from 136 on Saturday which was an all-time high to 134 Sunday. The seven-day moving average of hospitalizations set a new record Sunday jumping to 844 from 828. The total amount of COVID-19 patients hospitalized when you combine confirmed positive cases and suspected cases stands at 961, a drop of 19 from Saturday.

Confirmed COVID patients in ICUs are down three to 165. COVID positive patients on ventilators dropped by five to 88. Meanwhile, 119 coronavirus patients were discharged from hospitals Sunday.

ICU beds at the four hospital systems that make up the task force are at 87 percent capacity while overall bed capacity at those task force hospitals stands at 80 percent.

The board of trustees for the Jefferson County Health Department will meet Monday afternoon and COVID-19 is on the agenda.