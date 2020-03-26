Jefferson County reports 6 additional COVID-19 cases

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Six new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Jefferson County. This brings the total number of cases in the county to 13.

The Jefferson County Health Department said the six cases are under investigation as officials work to determine where these individuals may have caught the virus and to get hold of anyone they may have been in contact with.

The six new cases are all below 60 years of age: a man in his 20s, a man and woman in their 30s, a man in his 40s, and a man and woman in their 50s.