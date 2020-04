This scanning electron microscope image shows SARS-CoV-2 (yellow)—also known as 2019-nCoV, the virus that causes COVID-19—isolated from a patient in the U.S., emerging from the surface of cells (blue/pink) cultured in the lab.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Health Department has been notified of the second COVID-19 related death in the county.

The resident was a male in his 40s who had been hospitalized.

The health department is urging residents to follow Governor Mike Parson’s stay-at-home order and adhere to CDC guidelines to limit the spread of infection.

For more information about COVID-19, please visit www.jeffcohealth.org/coronavirus-covid19.