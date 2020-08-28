Jefferson County rescinds mask mandate before it goes into effect

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Less than 24 hours after Jefferson County approved a mask mandate to combat a rise in local COVID cases, the county has rescinded those plans.

On Thursday night, the Jefferson County Health Department Board of Trustees discussed the 5-page mandate line-by-line before voting on it. It was supposed to go into effect Monday, August 31 at 12:01 a.m.

However, the board met in emergency session Friday afternoon to rescind the mandate. The board voted unanimously for revocation of the ordinance after it passed the mandate by a 3-2 vote Thursday night.

The mask issue has been very divisive in the county. Some businesses were in support of a mandate but many opponents held several protests outside health department headquarters. Opponents said they are not against the wearing of masks but don’t believe the government should order residents to do so.

“I think they got a lot of push back and they were concerned about some legal matters with the ordinance and the way it was written,” said Suzy Davis, a member of the board of trustees who was a staunch opponent of the mandate.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force has previously called out Jefferson County as an area of concern because of a rise in cases.

The Jefferson County Health Department has the authority to issue countywide health regulations without the approval of the county executive or county council.