Jefferson County update on COVID vaccine plan

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo.– Jefferson County health officials are preparing for Phase 1B of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination plan and say they are eager to learn when the next shipment of vaccines will arrive.

The department is asking people to spread the word about filling out the COVID-19 vaccine info request form.

Officials say it is for those interested in receiving the vaccine. Once completed, you will be contacted when you are eligible to receive the vaccine. You can find a link to that form here.

The department is asking for your patience and understanding as it moves through the vaccination process and says they will do their best to answer your questions.

You can find the updated information on our website www.jeffcohealth.org/covid19-vaccine.