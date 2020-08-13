Kansas City extends COVID-19 restrictions to mid-January

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City is extending restrictions meant to slow the spread of the coronavirus until at least Jan. 16.

Mayor Quinton Lucas announced Thursday that he is extending a state of emergency that was scheduled to expire Saturday.

The order requires people to wear masks in all indoor public spaces where social distancing is not possible. Restaurants and bars will continue to be limited to 50% capacity. Masks are also required at salons and gyms, where social distancing may not be possible.

The order comes as COVID-19 cases continue to increase in the Kansas City region, which has averaged at least 100 confirmed cases every day for weeks.