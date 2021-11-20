“Kid-friendly” Covid vaccine clinic held with a carnival-like atmosphere

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. – The mission to get kids vaccinated against COVID-19 continues. A vaccine clinic aims to make the experience a bit more “kid friendly” to help put their minds at ease.

The clinic is from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Pattonville high school, with more than 1,200 doses available. Walk-ins start at 11 a.m.

The event will be “kid friendly” with games and give-away items in a carnival-like atmosphere.

The Pattonville Fire Protection District partnered with the Pattonville School District, SSM Health, and St Louis County Department of Public Health for this clinic.

The clinic will focus on vaccinating children ages 5-11, but all age groups can be vaccinated with all available varieties of COVID-19 vaccine.

Local health officials say there is a slight uptick in some Covid case levels, and it could be because of Halloween gatherings, or it might be an indicator of a possible winter surge. There are no alarm bells being sounded but health professionals and others are closely watching how the numbers are trending.

The CDC recommended pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for children earlier this month.

Afterwards, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11.

The government agency said the extensive vaccine studies performed by the drug maker prove the vaccine is both safe and effective for children in this age group.