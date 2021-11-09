Vaccines given today for kids 5-11 at St. Louis County health clinics and libraries

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Department of Public Health will offer more opportunities starting Monday for young children to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

COVID shots will be offered for children ages five to 11 years old at the south county clinic of the St. Louis County Health Department off of Lindbergh and south of Gravois. Besides this location, the shots will also be offered Monday at the John C. Murphy Health Center on Hanley in Berkeley. It will also be available at the North Central Community Health Center on Jennings Station Road in Pine Lawn.

Limited doses will also be available at four different St. Louis County Library branches Tuesday through Saturday. Those branches include the Lewis and Clark branch, the Natural Bridge branch, the Florissant Valley branch, and the Rock Road branch.

The first shots for children ages five to 11 offered through the St. Louis County Health Department were given on Saturday. The county initially only received 300 doses, but county officials received another 3,300 doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Sunday from the state, specifically for kids ages 5 to 11.

The dose for this younger age group is smaller than the dose for teens and adults, but it is still a two-shot regimen three weeks apart.

Appointments and walk-ins are accepted at both the clinic locations and the library branches until the vaccine supply runs out. Click here to make an appointment at revivestl.com.

