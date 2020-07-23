Kirkwood School District waits to announce plans; parents anxiously wait

KIRKWOOD, Mo. – The Kirkwood School District announced Monday that it is waiting to make a decision on what the upcoming 2020-2021 school year will look like.

“Please know that you are not going to leave this video with the plan for the 2020 2021 school year,” Kirkwood Superintendent David Ulrich said in a video message to parents released Monday.

Many St. Louis area schools had decided earlier in the summer to release their back-to-school plans on July 20. However, some districts, including the Kirkwood and Affton school districts, have decided to press pause on their announcements.

“Based on the current trends of coronavirus cases, the St. Louis County Department of Public Health has asked school districts to hold off on announcing a specific plan,” Superintendent Ulrich said. “I know that is frustrating, I can assure you that I share that same frustration.”

Superintendent Ulrich said that last week, “We actually got word from the St. Louis County Public Health Department that asked us specifically as districts to not release specific plans for what we were going to do.”

“When I got the email and watched the video, it was a little disappointing to know we don’t know yet, but they really clearly laid out what the options will be and I appreciated that,” Kirkwood School District Parent Emily Kohring said.

“Nothing would make me happier than to come to our folks and be just as definitive as I possibly could, things are changing so fast, my fear was and the fear of other superintendents is that if we put out an exact plan and say this is exactly what we are going to do on July 20, we may put ourselves in a situation where we could create even greater confusion if a week from now, or 2 weeks from now we came out and said ‘oh, what we really need, is we need to pivot to this model’.”

There is no set date for when Kirkwood School District will announce the finalized back-to-school plans.

“It’s my hope that I can give something for our parents, because again I share their frustration, we want to see our kids, we love our kids, we know that’s where we do our best work is when our kids are with us, with our teachers and our staff, we know that’s where we thrive,” he said.

In Kirkwood School District’s video message to parents Monday, the superintendent explained three learning model options they are deciding amongst and why they are choosing to wait to choose how to proceed in the 2020-2021 school year.

The three learning models are as follows:

Regular schedule: “Schools will offer a regular schedule with extensive health and safety protocols in place and modifications specific to different grade levels. Examples include staff and students participating in daily health screenings, and all students and staff required to wear masks.”

Blended Learning: “In this model, students learn in-person face-to-face two days a week and engage in learning remotely three days a week on an alternating schedule. One day a week will be virtual for all students. This model maintains lower class sizes and allows us to maximize social distancing.”

Online learning for all students.

The district is holding two webinars for parents Thursday night beginning at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. The webinars will be recorded and posted after they are finished. School-specific webinars will begin the week of July 27.

While some Kirkwood parents told FOX 2 News/KPLR 11 they are anxious for an answer from the district, they said they understand that the district needs to take its time to announce a plan given the unprecedented circumstances.

“This is such a hard decision for every parent,” Kohring said. “I totally empathize with the district and all the teachers who have to make really difficult decisions, and they are parents too.”

Kohring said she needs to allow time for her family to plan, but she also worries that teachers, who some are parents too, will have enough time to plan lessons.

“I want the teachers to have adequate time to prepare for whatever it is and the longer the decision is delayed, it may be chaotic like it was fourth quarter,” she said.