Krewson says St. Louis City considering additional COVID restrictions

ST. LOUIS- St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson mentioned during an afternoon Facebook briefing that the city was considering additional COVID-19 restrictions. She said she would discuss that on Wednesday unless the numbers improve.

The city is reporting 5,103 total cases. According to the city’s COVID dashboard, the numbers for the last 14 days are preliminary.

If you look at the 7-day rolling average over the last few weeks numbers are holding steady with more than 60 new cases a day. On July 12, the 7-day average was 76.7 cases.

Krewson said if you look at cases by zipcode, the cases are now spread across the city. North St. Louis still has the highest concentration of cases, but there are significant cases in the 63111 zipcode in South St. Louis.

She also said last week, 27% of cases involved people in their 20s. There was another 23% of residents in their 30s that tested positive for COVID.