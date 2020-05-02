Ladue police offer ‘friendly phone call’ to residents amid social distancing and stay-at-home order

LADUE, Mo. – A surprise phone call from a police officer might put you out of sorts. But one local department says there is no need to be alarmed.

In fact, Ladue police Officer Jennifer Hendricks says it might make you smile.

“A friendly phone call,” she said. “It’s for anybody. It’s for everyone.”

The department recently began a program to check on the well-being of residents. Anyone with a friend or relative who lives in Ladue can request for the police department to make a phone call.

A call can be critically important during the stay-at-home orders and social distancing, Ladue Police Chief Ken Andreski said, noting the effect that isolation can have on a person’s mental health.

“So many businesses are closed down. Society is different from everything we did before this. It’s really just a way to help brighten their day,” he said.

People who live in Ladue and neighboring communities agree.

“It’s strange not to go to the grocery store. Thank goodness I have daughters who do it for me. I think about those who don’t have that luxury. Who don’t drive. They definitely could use a phone call,” Darcy Mutchnick said.

Ladue police have been placing flyers with area business.

“During this difficult time, we know everyone is not able to be with their loved ones as much as they would like. So, we would like to prioritize our time checking on those around us. If you know anyone in the City of Ladue who could use a friendly phone call, let us know,” the flyer reads. “We want to keep in contact with our residents, especially during this time of social distancing and Stay-At-Home orders.”

The population of Ladue is approximately 8,500. The department emphasizes that the calls are not limited to the elderly, as some people might assume.

“If you know your neighbor is alone. Even people with full families,” Officer Hendricks said.

She said she’s made some phone calls already – and the reaction from residents was priceless.

“They were all like, ‘What prompted you? What prompted you to call me?’ And I had to explain, ‘Just to see how you’re holding up! See how you’re doing.’”

Anyone interested in having the police department contact residents should contact via email at jhendricks@cityofladue-mo.gov or by phone at 314-993-1214, and leave the individual’s contact information, including name, address, and/or phone number.