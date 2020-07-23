Ladue students selling COVID face masks to raise money for Operation Food Search

LADUE, Mo. – Nearly two dozen students from schools in Ladue are volunteering their time to raise both money and awareness in the fight against COVID-19 and food insecurity.

“I want to help out the community as I can,” said student Mahits Amarakone.

The project is the brainchild of the Amarakone family.

“If everybody does a little bit, it all adds up and it all does something; creates a bigger cause … domino effect,” said Sassy Saleeby, a student volunteer.

First, they are reminding everyone the importance of wearing mask. Second, they are selling masks and raising money for Operation Food Search. Project organizers say food insecurity has almost tripled in Missouri since the pandemic hit because too many people are losing their jobs.

“My parents, they have steady jobs, make good incomes, and they can provide for me. So, I like to help give back to those who can’t,” said student Chase Linden. “A lot of the money from the masks will go to Operation Food Search.”

Anyone who donates $5 will result in a mask being donated to Operation Food Search for anyone in need. The project helps people across the area in so many ways and it teaches these young people an important lesson.

Ayusha Amarakone, Mahits’ mother, says the project provides an important lesson for the young volunteers. And all of the proceeds will go to charity.

“Helping out in any way they can. I think those ideas should be instilled in kids when they’re young, so when they grow up they will be looking at the world and understanding the word,” she said.

For more information

Facebook: STL Mask Project by Students

Buy a mask from eBay

GoFundMe: Slow the Spread, Fight the Hunger