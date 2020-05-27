Larger school districts making plans for bus transportation, crowded hallways, serving lunch to big groups

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – Large public school systems like the Northwest R-1 School District in Jefferson County are starting to reveal some of their plans for bringing students back to campus in the fall.

One of their biggest challenges at Northwest will be transportation.

Approximately 3,500 hundred students rely on school buses. Superintendent Desi Kirchhofer says they are considering changes to the buses like spreading students out or putting up protective gear between seats, like plexiglass.

Northwest plans to improve on line learning as an option for students because many parents won’t be comfortable with returning to the classroom. For those who do return, students will need to stay with the same group throughout the day.

One possibility is having the teachers rotate through school instead of the students moving around. Hallways may become one way and meals delivered to the classroom. Alternative schedules are an option so that students are not all on campus at the same time.

Northwest has six task forces working on concrete plans. Much of it depends on what happens with the spread of the virus over the coming weeks. The district will also survey parents for feedback.