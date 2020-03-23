Left Bank Books moves to online ordering while social distancing policies in place

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Archdiocese of St. Louis has announced that they are extending the closure of all elementary and high schools, grades pre-K to 12, through April 22. They have preliminary plans to let students return to school on April 27, 2020.

The extension of school closures comes after a stay-at-home order was issued by regional officials. The Archdiocese says that closing the schools is the best path forward to help reduce the spread of coronavirus.