List of St. Louis area coronavirus disruptions and cancelations Closings: Schools, churches, daycares and businesses
Left Bank Books moves to online ordering while social distancing policies in place

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Left Bank Books in the Central West End is also shutting its doors to foot traffic. The long time bookseller will instead be offering sales online and over the phone while social distancing policies remain in place.

See more school and business closings here.

