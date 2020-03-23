Left Bank Books moves to online ordering while social distancing policies in place

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Left Bank Books in the Central West End is also shutting its doors to foot traffic. The long time bookseller will instead be offering sales online and over the phone while social distancing policies remain in place.
by: Joe MillitzerPosted: / Updated:
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Left Bank Books in the Central West End is also shutting its doors to foot traffic. The long time bookseller will instead be offering sales online and over the phone while social distancing policies remain in place.