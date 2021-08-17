Legal battle over St. Louis County’s mask mandate continues in court today

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The legal battle to reinstate the mask mandate in St. Louis County continues Tuesday morning.

St. Louis City and St. Louis County announced an indoor mask mandate at the end of July. Shortly after, the St. Louis County Council voted 5-2 to end the mandate. Now it heads to court again as county officials hope to get it reinstated.

The County Council originally voted to end the mandate blaming County Executive Dr. Sam Page for not consulting them first. The following day Page said the mandate was still in effect.

County Council Member Tim Fitch led the effort to repeal the mandate. Fitch said Page violated a new state law when he enacted the order, but Page says he did nothing wrong.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt also filed a lawsuit to end the mask mandate. Lawyers for St. Louis City and St. Louis County had the case moved to federal court, but a federal judge said most of the lawsuit deals only with state laws. The judge sent the case back to district court. That court issued a temporary restraining order two weeks ago.

Schmitt will be back in court Tuesday asking for a preliminary injunction.

Tuesday’s ruling could also impact the indoor mask mandate for St. Louis City. It has remained in effect since it was announced last month.

The hearing begins at 9:30 a.m. in Clayton.